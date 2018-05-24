One of the show's stars, Jeffrey Tambor, has been accused of sexual misconduct on the set of a different show, allegations he denies.
In the Times interview, the cast discusses Tambor's conduct on the "Arrested Development" set, including a time he blew up at Jessica Walter, who plays his onscreen wife.
In an audio recording of the interview Jason Bateman appears to defend Tambor's behavior, saying it's common in the entertainment industry to deal with difficult people and "atypical behavior."
"Because it's a very amorphous process, this sort of (expletive) that we do, you know, making up fake life. It's a weird thing, and it is a breeding ground for atypical behavior and certain people have certain processes."
Bateman later apologized for his comments, saying he didn't mean to sound like he was defending Tambor's behavior.
He wrote on Twitter: "I sound like I'm condoning yelling at work. I do not. It sounds like I'm excusing Jeffrey. I do not. It sounds like I'm insensitive to Jessica. I am not."
Based on listening to the NYT interview and hearing people's thoughts online, I realize that I was wrong here.— Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) May 24, 2018
Walter said in 60 years of working in the business, she never had anyone yell at her on a set like Tambor did. But she also said she was over it and she would work with him again.