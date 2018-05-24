ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jason Bateman apologizes for 'Arrested Development' cast comments

Jason Bateman is apologizing after comments that appeared to defend costar Jeffrey Tambor's verbally abusive behavior on the set of "Arrested Development." (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Some members of the cast of "Arrested Development" are facing backlash after an awkward interview with The New York Times.

One of the show's stars, Jeffrey Tambor, has been accused of sexual misconduct on the set of a different show, allegations he denies.

In the Times interview, the cast discusses Tambor's conduct on the "Arrested Development" set, including a time he blew up at Jessica Walter, who plays his onscreen wife.

In an audio recording of the interview Jason Bateman appears to defend Tambor's behavior, saying it's common in the entertainment industry to deal with difficult people and "atypical behavior."

"Because it's a very amorphous process, this sort of (expletive) that we do, you know, making up fake life. It's a weird thing, and it is a breeding ground for atypical behavior and certain people have certain processes."

Bateman later apologized for his comments, saying he didn't mean to sound like he was defending Tambor's behavior.

He wrote on Twitter: "I sound like I'm condoning yelling at work. I do not. It sounds like I'm excusing Jeffrey. I do not. It sounds like I'm insensitive to Jessica. I am not."



Walter said in 60 years of working in the business, she never had anyone yell at her on a set like Tambor did. But she also said she was over it and she would work with him again.
