Jason Momoa posts adorable video after meeting 7-year-old 'Aquaman' fan who's battling brain cancer

Marshfield, MA -- A brave young Massachusetts boy who was overwhelmed with excitement when he opened an Aquaman toy, got an even bigger surprise Wednesday. Seven-year-old Danny Sheehan FaceTimed with Jason Momoa, the star of the movie "Aquaman"."Hi Aquaman," Danny said. "I'm so excited.""Hi beautiful boy," Momoa said smiling. "I'm excited."Danny's story reached the Hollywood star because of his reaction to the Aquaman action figure."Oh my God! My favorite one! I LOVE AQUAMAN!" Danny shouted when he opened the present during a recent family photo shoot.In January of 2017, Danny was diagnosed with Pineoblastoma, a very rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and Leptomeningeal disease, cancer in the cerebral spinal fluid.Momoa called Danny on Wednesday and posted the video on his Instagram page. "I have been hearing about you all over, from all of my friends," Momoa said. "And I wanted to call you and say hi and see how you're doing."Danny asked him questions about his sea adventures and showed off his Aquaman toy."I've been riding on dolphins and it's super fun," Momoa said. "We should try it sometime."Momoa also said he would give Danny one of his tridents and invited him to the filming of "Aquaman 2" in London next year.For a family that has shared Danny's long fight on social media with the hope of helping others, medical options may be running out, but the last several days are quite the chapter. "It's just been an unbelievable blur, and it's been magical," Danny's mom Natalie Sheehan said.A GoFundMe page for Danny's family has raised more than $100,000.The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.