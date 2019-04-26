Arts & Entertainment

Jenni Rivera: Documentary in the works about late Mexican American superstar

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new documentary about late singer Jenni Rivera is now in the works.

It's being developed by actor Emilio Estefan.

Rivera, a Mexican American superstar from Long Beach, was killed in a plane crash in 2012 at the age of 43.

The documentary will feature never before seen concert footage from her last performance in Monterrey, Mexico.

Jenni Rivera's family gave Estefan exclusive rights to produce the documentary.
