SoCal will be cloudy with cool temperatures on Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds with cool temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday.

Similar conditions will continue for several days, with some light rain expected over the weekend. The rain should clear up in time for New Year's Eve.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds and fog Tuesday morning with a high of 68. The valleys and Inland Empire on Tuesday can expect similar conditions.

Beaches on Tuesday will see a high of 62 with some morning fog and with 3-5 foot surf.

Mountains will be cool with a high of 55 and no new snow until Friday.

Deserts can expect a high of 63 with a few clouds.

