Arts & Entertainment

Kirsten Dunst star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Kirsten Dunst has been acting for more than half of her life. She's joined an elite "club" after being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dunst was cheered on by her fiancé, actor Jesse Plemons, and a large crowd of fans at the unveiling. She burst on to the movie scene back in 1994 with the thriller, "Interview with a Vampire."

With 82 movie and television projects now to her credit, today she thanked all those people who helped her get to this point in her life and career.

"The choices I've made have always come from my intuition and my heart. And to have people respond to that is truly a gift," said Dunst. "To be celebrated here today, and to be cemented in the history of our city makes me proud of the characters I've played and grateful to the incredible artists I've met along the way, all of whom have educated and guided me."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywood walk of fame
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Huntington Harbour shut down due to 60,000-gallon sewage spill
Murder suspect arrested in Exposition Park boarding house
2 suspects charged with murder of missing West Covina man
Snow White soothes boy with autism overwhelmed at Disney World
Contractor dies in 'sad accident' on Disneyland property
LA Chargers to face SF 49ers | Watch game on ABC7
Alabama police issue arrest warrant for Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins
Show More
1 killed after car flips, slams into side of building in Pico-Robertson
Coast Guard ship arrives in San Pedro after seizing $38.5M worth of cocaine
'This ain't your mother's marijuana,' surgeon general says
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
15-year-old victim of human trafficking rescued in Pomona
More TOP STORIES News