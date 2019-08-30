Kirsten Dunst star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Kirsten Dunst has been acting for more than half of her life. She's joined an elite "club" after being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Dunst was cheered on by her fiancé, actor Jesse Plemons, and a large crowd of fans at the unveiling. She burst on to the movie scene back in 1994 with the thriller, "Interview with a Vampire."With 82 movie and television projects now to her credit, today she thanked all those people who helped her get to this point in her life and career."The choices I've made have always come from my intuition and my heart. And to have people respond to that is truly a gift," said Dunst. "To be celebrated here today, and to be cemented in the history of our city makes me proud of the characters I've played and grateful to the incredible artists I've met along the way, all of whom have educated and guided me."