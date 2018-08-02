ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

LA County DA reviewing sex assault case involving Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter

Nick Carter arrives at the "Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of" premiere at the Arclight Cinemas - Cinerama Dome on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A sex assault case involving Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter is under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office confirmed Thursday that it is reviewing the case, which was presented to the office by Santa Monica police on Tuesday.

MORE: Former singer files rape report against Nick Carter in Santa Monica
EMBED More News Videos

A former singer who is accusing Backstreet Boy Nick Carter of rape has filed a report with the Santa Monica Police Department.


Earlier this year, Santa Monica police confirmed it was investigating Carter after a victim filed a police report.

Melissa Schuman claims Carter raped her in 2003, when she was 18 and he was 22.

Carter has denied the allegations, which first surfaced in November.

It's unknown if Schuman's case was the one presented to the DA's office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsexual assaultnick cartercelebrity crimecelebritySanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Underwood, Paisley returning as CMA hosts for 11th year
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Sara Bareilles puts music on the menu of new show 'Waitress'
Ventura County Fair features rides, music, deep-fried food
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Blaze Bernstein murder was hate crime, OCDA says
All evacuations lifted in Corona brush fire, officials say
Silver Lake Trader Joe's reopens after fatal shooting
Laurel Canyon Blvd open again after Studio City water main break
Malibu homicide: Woman accused of shooting, killing husband
Pedestrian dies after being dragged in South LA hit-and-run
Man arrested for taking upskirt photos of women in Cypress
Scott Baio files police report against alleged sexual assault accuser
Show More
Wildfire weather: How large blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms
2-year-old boy dies, woman injured after 5 pit bulls attack
Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
More News