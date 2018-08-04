ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City

EMBED </>More Videos

The "Brady Bunch" house in the San Fernando Valley has been sold to former pop star Lance Bass.

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Former pop star Lance Bass announced with joy Saturday he had been the winning bidder to purchase the "Brady Bunch" house in the San Fernando Valley.

But a few hours after sharing the news on Twitter, the NSYNC member said he was "feeling heartbroken" when it appeared he might not be the winning bidder after all.

Bass said after being told he was the winning bidder, he was later informed that another buyer, possibly a Hollywood studio, was prepared to acquire the property "at any cost."

"They will outperform any bid with unlimited resources," he wrote.

"I'm hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome," he added.



The iconic home is located on Dilling Street in Studio City and served as the exterior for "The Brady Bunch," which aired on ABC from 1969 to 1974.

The asking price was nearly $2 million but no word on how much Bass bid or how much the competing buyer is willing to pay.

When Bass initially thought he would be the buyer, he gushed with enthusiasm over plans to fix up the house, but retain its "Brady Bunch" flavor.


At that time, Maureen McCormick - also known as Marcia Brady - congratulated Bass and he replied she'd be his first dinner guest.



One of the other bidders for the home was "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Silver Scott, who offered his help to Bass renovating the property.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityreal estatecelebrity homestelevisionStudio CitySan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Christopher Robin' reconnects with Winnie the Pooh in new movie
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
LA County DA reviewing sex assault case involving Nick Carter
Underwood, Paisley returning as CMA hosts for 11th year
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Melania Trump, Michael Jordan defend LeBron James after president's tweet
Tustin store clerk stabbed trying to stop theft
White House declares disaster for Carr Fire
OC activists support gun control during National March on the NRA
Dodgers' Kershaw, Turner help LA kids with school supplies
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Attack with explosive drones made on Venezuelan president
3 Marines stabbed near San Clemente bar, taken to hospital
Show More
1 killed, 2 wounded in Mead Valley shooting
Sheriff's deputy struck by hit-and-run driver in Universal City
Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as California battles 17 blazes
Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio
3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Banning, USGS says
More News