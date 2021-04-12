Lily-Rose Depp, Tye Sheridan lived in world of make-believe isolation on new sci-fi film 'Voyagers' prior to real-life COVID lockdown

HOLLYWOOD -- What happens when a group of children, bred in captivity for a mission to save the future of the human race, are sent on a lifelong trip into space? That's the premise of the new sci-fi thriller, "Voyagers."In "Voyagers", we meet a group of young people who were created to try and save the human race... but to do so, they have to head into deep space and leave behind a dying planet Earth.Writer director Neil Burger shows a world filled with confinement... and redundancy."I wrote it a number of years ago and when I was making it I thought 'Oh it's a cautionary tale.' And then suddenly we were in the midst of all of it!" said Burger.Lily-Rose Depp and Tye Sheridan star as two of the young people on this solitary mission. And they made the film just before COVID hit."When we shot the film we had no clue what kind of year we were heading into," said Depp."I think the film is really timely just given the past year that we've had," said Sheridan.Life imitated art... and isolation became the real norm for all of us. Depp says the make-believe world gave her some insight into how to handle things during the real lockdown."It definitely put an emphasis on how important it is to stay connected even if you were physically separated," said Depp. "There's an emphasis on how important those relationships remain."Sheridan thinks the film provokes a lot of questions that are relevant to today's world."Who's right, who's wrong? What's good, what's bad?" said Sheridan. "A lot of times, it's not so black and white.""Voyagers" also features Colin Farrell and is rated PG 13.It's in theaters now.