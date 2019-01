Dozens of lucky diners got the chance to eat with Oprah Winfrey in Pasadena Thursday night.True Food Kitchen celebrated its new seasonal menu with an intimate Winter Harvest Community Dinner.Over 200 pounds of produce were flown in from Oprah's farm in Maui, Hawaii, for the four-course meal, and customers dined alongside Oprah.The menu included a burrata and spinach tart, a sweet and sour winter squash, grilled broccolini and spiced yacon pie.