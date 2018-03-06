ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Man, 47, charged with felony in theft of Frances McDormand's Oscar at party

Terry Bryant, 47, is facing a felony charge that he stole Frances McDormand's Oscar.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 47-year-old man has been charged with stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar at a party just hours after she won the statuette.

Terry Bryant, 47, is facing one felony count of grand theft, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

He faces a maximum sentence of three years in county jail if convicted. The D.A. is seeking bail of $20,000.

Bryant was initially expected to be arraigned Tuesday, but that appearance was put back by a day, officials said.

Officials believe he stole McDormand's Academy Award for Best Actress at the Governors Ball after the show and was then walking around displaying it for photographers and a social media video as if it was his own.

A photographer who didn't recognize him as an Oscar winner followed him and confronted him, officials said.

The statuette was returned to McDormand and Bryant was arrested.
