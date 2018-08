A 47-year-old man has been charged with stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar at a party just hours after she won the statuette.Terry Bryant, 47, is facing one felony count of grand theft, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.He faces a maximum sentence of three years in county jail if convicted. The D.A. is seeking bail of $20,000.Bryant was initially expected to be arraigned Tuesday, but that appearance was put back by a day, officials said.Officials believe he stole McDormand's Academy Award for Best Actress at the Governors Ball after the show and was then walking around displaying it for photographers and a social media video as if it was his own.A photographer who didn't recognize him as an Oscar winner followed him and confronted him, officials said.The statuette was returned to McDormand and Bryant was arrested.