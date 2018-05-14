A 26-year-old Fullerton man has been charged with stalking Rihanna, after he allegedly broke in to the singer's Hollywood Hills home and spent about 12 hours inside.Eduardo Leon is charged with stalking, residential burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.Authorities say Leon hopped a fence and entered a home that Rihanna owns, although she was not there at the time. He allegedly spent about 12 hours inside before he was discovered the next day by Rihanna's assistant and police were called.If convicted of all charges, Leon faces up to six years in state prison.