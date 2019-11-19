Arts & Entertainment

Mötley Crüe confirms band will reunite, tour in 2020

Members of the rock band Motley Crue, from left, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars pose for photographers after a press conference in London, Tuesday, June 9, 2015. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Motley Crüe officially announced their upcoming reunion.

The band will be kicking off a U.S. stadium tour in 2020 with Poison and Def Leppard. Exact dates and venues have yet to be announced.

The news comes six years after publicly signing a "Cessation of Touring" agreement.

After 35 years together on stage, the members of Motley Crüe parted ways without speaking to each other after their final show on Dec. 31, 2015.

EMBED More News Videos

The members of Motley Crüe announced the band will reunite for a stadium tour with Poison and Def Leppard in 2020.


Via social media Monday, the band said they changed their minds after seeing a whole new generation of "Crüeheads" ask for the band to come back together.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrock music
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash involving naked driver kills 1 girl, injures another in Stevenson Ranch
Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations
New DNA method helps solve 2 SoCal cold cases
Calif. sues e-cigarette maker Juul over ads and sales
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
3 'Jeopardy!' legends to battle it out for $1 million
3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
Show More
Ageless Aviation gives vets once in a lifetime chance to soar
Dollar Tree may be selling unsafe drugs, cosmetics, FDA says
Most Hart District schools reopen in wake of Saugus High shooting
Student, 17, arrested for alleged threat against Riverside school
Wisconsin Popeyes brawl caught on camera; 7 workers fired
More TOP STORIES News