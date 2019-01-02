NETFLIX

Netflix issues 'Bird Box Challenge' warning: Do not hurt yourselves

Netflix is issuing a warning after its new movie "Bird Box" inspired fans to navigate the world blindfolded. (Netflix)

LOS GATOS, Calif. --
Please do not walk around blindfolded. That's the warning Netflix is issuing after its new movie "Bird Box" inspired a unique challenge.

Movie fans are covering their eyes, trying to mimic Sandra Bullock's character in the movie.


In response, the Los Gatos-based company Netflix tweeted out the following message:

"Can't believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don't know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."

The thriller seems to have struck a nerve, triggering the creation of memes and online chatter.

"Bird Box" is about monstrous entities that compel any human who sees them to quickly try to kill themselves.

Even horror king Stephen King said he was "absolutely riveted" by the movie.

More than 45 million accounts streamed "Bird Box" in the first seven days of its release, according to Netflix. It's a new record.

It's inspired a wide variety of memes and challenges:
