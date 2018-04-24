ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

NSYNC brings 'Dirty Pop-Up' shop to LA ahead of Walk of Fame ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

NSYNC fans can buy official merchandise from the group at their upcoming pop-up shop in Hollywood. (Jive Records)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It might seem crazy, but it ain't no lie. Twenty years after the release of their debut album, *NSYNC will have their very own pop-up store in Los Angeles ahead of their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The 1990s boy band is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, but prior to that, fans will have the opportunity to shop from the "Dirty Pop-Up" running from April 28 through May 1.

Fans can be the first to buy from official merchandise before it goes on sale online on April 30, and take part in photo activations from iconic moments from the group's career, according to a press release.

The "Dirty Pop-Up" store will also have authentic props, wardrobe, artwork and photography on display.

The five-member group consists of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez. They announced the pop-up store on their official Twitter account last week.


On his Twitter account, Bass tweeted he will make an appearance at the pop-up store, but did not reveal when.



The store will be located at Cinematic Pictures in Hollywood and admission is free.

For more details, visit the group's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentboy bandmusicjustin timberlakehollywood walk of fameclothingHollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News