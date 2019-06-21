Arts & Entertainment

Great Wolf Lodge water park in Orange County offering day passes for 1st time

By ABC7.com staff
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Great Wolf Lodge has announced a change for its huge indoor water park in Orange County and other locations.

Previously, the water park was only for hotel guests.

This summer, the hotel is selling day passes to enjoy the water for $50 and up per day.

You have to buy the day passes online at the Great Wolf Lodge website at least one day in advance.

They are valid beginning at 10 a.m. until the water park closes.

Great Wolf Lodge has 17 locations across the United States, including one in the Garden Grove/Anaheim area, and one in Canada.

The number of day passes available depends on how many hotel guests there are that day.
