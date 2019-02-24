Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'

Olivia Colman is the winner of the best actress Academy Award for "The Favourite."It's the first Oscar in her first nomination for Colman, who plays Queen Anne. She has won four British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards and two Golden Globes throughout her career.She beat out Glenn Close, who was considered the front-runner going into Sunday's Oscars. Colman gave a special shout-out to Close, who she said she has admired all her life.She thanked "The Favourite" director Yorgos Lanthimos, as well as her co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.Colman also thanked her children, who she said she hoped were watching at home. She says, "This is not going to happen again."