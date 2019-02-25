The Oscars may be over, but the party just got started as dozens of winners and other celebrities headed out to the various parties all over Los Angeles.Hundreds of people stormed over to the Governor's Ball after the show ended and indulged in treats from celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck."Roma" director Alfonso Cuaron headed to the party and was ecstatic about his triple-Oscar win."It's absolutely moving. It's people I love, I respect and the fact that they recognize you...it's a strong emotional response, it's really beautiful," he said.Over at the Vanity Fair party, "Crazy Rich Asians" heartthrob Henry Goulding stopped by and said it was great to be at the Oscars despite the movie not getting a nomination.Other celebrities, such as Jennifer Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld and Tiffany Haddish also headed out to the popular event.Haddish had quite the plan for her night."One - take your pictures because you're going to be dancing and you'll mess your hair up. Then thing two, I walk around the room, scope the room, see who I want to party with," she said. "Then three, get a drink - first water, then alcohol. Vodka. Then dance, dance, dance, more water, more vodka, dance, dance, dance, talk to people, talk to people, talk to people, dance, dance, dance - more water, more vodka."Famous faces also headed out to Elton John's annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party, where money is raised for the AIDS Foundation.Some of the cast members of "Green Book," which won best picture, said they couldn't even explain their excitement at winning top honors at the show.