Popular Selena tribute singer from San Fernando Valley detained by ICE in Texas

Karol Posadas, who was born in Guatemala and grew up in the San Fernando Valley, has been portraying Selena for several years with her family band, Anything For Salinas.
On Nov. 2 while traveling on tour in south Texas, she was taken into custody at Valley International Airport in Harlingen.
A GoFundMe page established for the singer's legal defense says: "She has been kept at an overcrowded facility in El Valle, and forced to sleep on the floor, denied access to basic personal care products, and denied medical attention for her heart condition, that jeopardizes her health and for which she needs treatment.
ICE confirmed that it released the singer on Friday.
"On Nov. 8, 2019, ICE released Karol Bala-Posada on an order of supervision. Her immigration proceedings are ongoing," the agency said.
Posadas and her band were slated to play tour dates in Southern California on Friday and Saturday. Late Friday night, the band posted on Facebook that it was still planning to appear at the New Wave bar in Bellflower.
Posadas is a DACA recipient from Guatemala who entered the U.S. at a young age, her supporters said.
"It's been an absolute pleasure singing and bringing experience fans never had the opportunity to have. I'm extremely grateful every day," Posadas said on the band's Facebook page.
Her GoFundMe page says "Karol is a DACA recipient, she is an outstanding person, with no criminal record, who was brought to this country by her family at a young age, to escape the dangers and threats of her home country Guatemala."