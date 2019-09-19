Porn actress Jessica Jaymes dead at 43

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The adult film industry was shocked by the sudden death of a popular porn actress.Jessica Jaymes, whose real name was Jessica Redding, was found dead at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in a North Hills home on the 9000 block of Hayvenhurst.Jaymes, 43, broke into the adult film industry in 2002. She got her big break two years later when she became Hustler Video's first contract model. Jaymes appeared in over 200 adult films.Her cause of death was unknown.