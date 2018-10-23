ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Jon James killed in Canada while performing stunt on plane wing

Rapper Jon James killed while rapping on wing of plane

VERNON, British Columbia --
A Canadian rapper died while performing a stunt that involved rapping while walking on the wing of a plane.

British Columbia's Coroner's Service says 34-year-old Jon James McMurray died while working with a team making videos of airplane stunts and parachuting in that province Saturday.

McMurray manager Ryan Desrochers says the rapper had trained "intensively" for the stunt but as he moved farther out onto a wing, the small Cessna went into a downward spiral. The manager says McMurray held onto the wing too long and by the time he let go, he didn't have time to open his parachute.

The plane and pilot later landed safely.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
