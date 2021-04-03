Pacific Park reopens: Visitors can once again take a ride at mini amusement park in Santa Monica

Visitors will once again be able to take a ride on the iconic ferris wheel and roller coaster at the end of the popular pier.
Under COVID-19 safety guidelines, the mini amusement park will limit its guest capacity in order to allow for physical distancing and require face masks.
All visitors are encouraged to go online to buy tickets for the attractions ahead of time. For the time being, wristbands for unlimited rides and annual passes will not be available for purchase.
The park is normally not gated, but a temporary fence was erected around it to control the number of people coming in and out of the area.
Guests are advised to enter the rides area through the park's east gate, behind the Playland Arcade.
This comes as several other theme parks across Southern California are starting to reopen, including Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia.