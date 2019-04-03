Arts & Entertainment

Search warrant served at Encino home of hip-hop producer Mally Mall

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search warrant was being served at the Encino home of hip-hop producer Mally Mall in connection to an investigation into human trafficking and trafficking of exotic animals.

The warrant was served in the 4000 block of Grimes Place Wednesday morning by officers with the robbery/homicide division and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

According to Mall's website, he has worked with artists such as Tyga, Drake, Justin Bieber, Future, Sean Kingston, and Snoop Dogg.

This story is developing. We will update when we have more information.
