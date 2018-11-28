Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest has begun to announce the list of performers that will take the stage in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans during the celebration that will kick off 2019.
Just like last year, the show will be hosted by Ciara, Ryan Seacrest, Jenny McCarthy and Lucy Hale posted around the country.
After the first announcement of performers, Seacrest teased, "This doesn't even scratch the surface - more announcements to come later!"
New year, new performers, same hosts! Our Hollywood Party lineup:— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 26, 2018
- @KelseaBallerini
- @TheChainsmokers
- @Macklemore + @SkylarGrey
- @FosterthePeople
- @DUALIPA
- @ellamai
- @charlieputh
This doesn't even scratch the surface - more announcements to come later! #NYRE pic.twitter.com/DOLjNarQwh
Here's the full list of performers so far.
TIMES SQUARE
Hosts: Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy
Performers have not been announced yet. Check back soon!
HOLLYWOOD
Host: Ciara
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Foster the People
Dua Lipa
Macklemore with Skylar Grey
Ella Mai
Charlie Puth
NEW ORLEANS
Host: Lucy Hale
Performers have not been announced yet. Check back soon!
Don't miss Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
