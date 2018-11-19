ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Snoop Dogg to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Take what you're doing and "Drop It Like It's Hot," because Snoop Dogg is getting a star on the Hollywod Walk of Fame on Monday.

The ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. right in front of the El Capitan Entertainment Center on Hollywood Boulevard, where "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped.

Kimmel will be there to honor the 16-time Grammy-nominated rapper. Dr. Dre and Quincy Jones are expected to attend the ceremony as well.

The star will be the 2,651st since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Born Calvin Broadus on Oct. 20, 1971 in Long Beach, he got his stage name from his mother Beverly who joked he looked like the Peanuts character Snoopy.

The Walk of Fame ceremony is just four days before the 25th anniversary of the release of his debut album "Doggystyle," which was released on Nov. 23, 1993. The album debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold more than 11 million copies worldwide through November 2015.

Snoop Dogg's other memorable works include "Gin & Juice," "Who Am I? (What's My Name?)," "Nuthin' But A G' Thang," "Next Episode," "Beautiful," "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Signs," "Sensual Seduction" and "I Wanna Rock."

Snoop Dogg's 16th and most recent studio album, "Snoop Dogg Presents Bible Of Love," was released March 16, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and stayed there for eight weeks. It was his first foray into the gospel music genre.

City News Service contributed to this report.
