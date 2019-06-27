'Spider-Man: Far From Home' stars grace the red carpet at Hollywood premiere

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was a star-studded night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday as Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures joined forces for the world premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home."It's the first time we're seeing Peter Parker since "Avengers: Endgame," and the world premiere did not disappoint the fans.Stars of the film graced the red carpet: Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson and Marisa Tomei. Jake Gyllenhaal even signed autographs for fans ahead of his first Marvel movie premiere."It's an honor to be a member of Marvel, and it's such a cool character, Mysterio. He has so many facets to him that I think a lot of people will be really into," he said.In the movie, Peter Parker goes on a school trip to Europe with his classmates and while abroad, he is recruited by Nick Fury.Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, said he learns something new every time he dons the spidey suit."The real heroes in life are the ones that do so without asking for gratitude, and those are our teachers, those are our soldiers and doctors, and here with this platform we can help those people do great things, and if we're doing that then we're doing something right," he said."Spider-Man: Far From Home" swings into theaters on July 2.