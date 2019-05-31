Arts & Entertainment

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge offering custom merchandise from lightsabers to droids

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the largest expansion in Disneyland history, are sure to be immersed in the Star Wars universe in ways they've never felt before.

And they're sure to return home from this galaxy far, far away with plenty of loot.

Most of the merchandise you'll find at the shops inside the remote outpost of Batuu, the newest world in the Star Wars universe, is only available at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

With half a dozen shops throughout the 14-acre expansion on the northwest corner of Disneyland, there are plenty of places for guests to pull out their credit cards.

At the Droid Depot, guests are invited to build their own astromech droids. They can pick pieces off a conveyor belt and build one of two different models, an R2-unit or a BB-8 unit. Each droid comes with a remote control, and can beep, walk and whirl as necessary. There's also an interactive element to each droid.

"It comes to life in the land, as you go in different parts of the land," said Droid Depot cast member Cody Hampton.

"There's personality chips you can add to your droid, so if you buy a droid with the First Order or Resistance, it will act differently if you're in the First Order or Resistance areas of Black Spire Outpost."

At the Marketplace, there are stalls dedicated to the various creatures that inhabit the Star Wars galaxy. There are also stalls featuring clothing, toys and games.

At Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, guests at Galaxy's Edge can buy their own lightsabers - those similar to the models used by Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader retail for $110. The lightsaber used by Kylo Ren retails for $150.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens to the public on Friday, May 31, but reservations are required through June 23.

After that, reservations will no longer be required, but guests will use a "virtual queue" through their smartphones that will alert them when they may enter the new land.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
More TOP STORIES News