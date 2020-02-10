Oscars

Stars celebrate Oscars at after parties all over Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars may be over, but the party just got started as dozens of winners and other celebrities headed out to the various parties all over Los Angeles.

One of those parties includes the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Some of the early guests include actor Adam Scott and his wife, film producer, Naomi Scott.

Another attendee of the annual after-party is Vanity Fair's Editor-in-Chief Radhika Jones.

