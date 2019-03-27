Arts & Entertainment

'Steel Magnolias' returning to theaters for 30th anniversary

Steel Magnolias' hits the screen for 30th anniversary

If you're a fan of the film "Steel Magnolias," this is not a drill!

The ladies are all back together again as the film returns to theaters for its 30th anniversary.

The film returns to the big screen on May 19, 21 and 22.

The movie will be available at various theaters in Southern California - you can check by zip code here.

The film stars Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton and Sally Field in this timeless, heartfelt southern story.
