Diversity makes its way onto Disney Channel with 1st bisexual lead character on 'The Owl House' series

The series follows a 14-year-old Dominican-American girl, Luz Noceda, and her hopes of becoming a witch, even though she does not have any magical abilities.
The creator of "The Owl House," Dana Terrace, took to Twitter over the weekend saying she intended to reflect her own personal experiences with stories in the animated series.
Many viewers and activist organizations like GLAAD and PFLAG applauded Terrace for her persistence with getting "The Owl House" produced in her original creative vision.
