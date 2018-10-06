'The Walking Dead' actor Scott Wilson dies at 76

We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you! pic.twitter.com/guNI7zSqDZ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 7, 2018

Actor Scott Wilson, who starred in "The Walking Dead," has died at the age of 76, the show confirmed in a tweet Saturday.Wilson played the character Hershel Greene on "The Walking Dead." In a tweet, the show said:"We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!"Wilson was born in Georgia and starred in "The Great Gatsby," "Dead Man Walking," "Pearl Harbor" and "In Cold Blood."