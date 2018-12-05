ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

USC professor explains origins of 'Baby It's Cold Outside' amid backlash in #MeToo era

EMBED </>More Videos

The Christmas classic "Baby It's Cold Outside" has been yanked off the airwaves from several radio stations in the era of #MeToo. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Christmas classic "Baby It's Cold Outside" has been yanked off the airwaves from several radio stations in the era of #MeToo.

It all started when a radio station in Cleveland chose to ban the song and then others across the nation followed suit due to date rape undertones. But a USC professor with family ties to the composer, Frank Leosser, said it's all a big mistake.

"My great uncle was the producer of 'Guys and Dolls," and 'How To Succeed in Business' and a variety of other Frank Leosser shows and was involved somehow in the creation of this song. I've heard this story since I was so little that I couldn't even sing," Karen North said.

The story, according to North, started when the composer and his wife would leave lavish Hollywood parties. Years later, it became a movie.

"In the movie, it was about a man pursuing a woman and a woman pursuing a man. It was sung in both directions. It was not about a male predator," North said.

Still people seem to have mixed reactions about the hit song - especially when hearing the line, "What's in this drink?"

North said her uncle and others involved with the original song would likely not understand today's interpretation of the classic.

"He would want music to bring joy to people. I think he would be heartbroken that people think of this as a negative thing," she said.

She specifically addressed the "What's in this drink?" line, saying it's not about a date rape drug being put in a drink, it's about a woman's excuse because she's had too much to drink and is referring to alcohol.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newsmusicchristmasholidaysexual assaultcontroversial artuscLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
4 community and culture events worth seeking out in LA this week
New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here
Oosterhouse talks 'Heavyweights' episode of 'Light Fight'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Storm to bring as much as 2 inches of rain in parts of SoCal
Numerous calls to DCFS regarding Lancaster abuse case released
Malibu residents voice frustrations over Woolsey Fire response
7.5 quake hits in Pacific Ocean near New Caledonia
Baby's ashes stolen in burglary at Houston home
Valuable painting stolen by Nazis now at center of LA legal battle
Photographer recalls 12-year stint covering George HW Bush
Mueller recommends no jail time for Michael Flynn, citing cooperation
Show More
Academy opening movies museum in 2019
Robbery suspect arrested in Long Beach after police chase
San Bernardino County holds public meeting for ICE, law enforcement interactions
Father of 4-year-old South LA girl charged in her death
Mountain High marks opening day with new way to make snow
More News