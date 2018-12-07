MARVEL

'Avengers: Endgame' drops first trailer; Hawkeye, Ant Man are back

(Marvel/Twitter)

The highly anticipated first trailer for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is finally here, and two fan-favorite heroes who weren't in the last Avengers movie are back.


The trailer begins with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) adrift alone in space, leaving a message for his love Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow).

"Part of the journey is the end," he tells her, adding that he is running out of oxygen.

Meanwhile on Earth, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Captain America (Chris Evans) are reflecting on the events of Avengers: Infinity War and planning their next moves. We also get a bleak look at some of the other remaining heroes, including Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who was offscreen with his family during the previous movie.

The trailer ends on something of a lighter note with an unexpected guest coming to see Black Widow and Captain America: Ant Man (Paul Rudd). In Ant Man and the Wasp, the only Marvel film that has come out since Infinity War, we learn that Scott Lang wasn't with the other heroes because he was tied up fighting his own battles. When his timeline catches up to the end of Infinity War, however, Scott was left all alone.

It's a big week for Marvel fans, as this trailer comes just days after a new Captain Marvel trailer dropped. That film, which takes place in the '90s, comes out in March.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters in April 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel, ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmarvelmarvel comicsmovie newsmovies
Related
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
MARVEL
Marvel superheroes give CHLA patients a healing boost
New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Ryan Coogler to write, direct 'Black Panther' sequel
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kevin Hart steps down as 2019 Oscars host amid backlash over anti-gay tweets
Can't-miss food and drink events in Anaheim this week
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
Baby Spice dishes on 'Great American Baking Show' return
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man violently swings at woman, daughter in DTLA
Kevin Hart steps down as 2019 Oscars host amid backlash over anti-gay tweets
SoCal leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
Meet the anti-drug task force battling the opioid epidemic in LA
SoCal storm: Rainfall record set in downtown LA
Ex-MLB players Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo killed in car crash
Burbank, La Tuna Canyon roads a muddy mess
Time Warner Center, including CNN, evacuated due to bomb threat
Show More
Snow temporarily closes Grapevine, causes traffic buildup
OC flooding: Evacuation orders issued in Trabuco Canyon
Rushing river of mud turns ocean waves black near Woolsey Fire burn scar
Mom, daughter found dead in Monrovia identified
LA police seek person of interest after beer kegs go missing
More News