disney+ streaming service

New 'Lady and the Tramp' trailer released before Disney+ launch

If you can't wait for the live-action re-imagining of "Lady and the Tramp" coming to the Disney+ streaming service, today is your lucky day! Disney dropped a new trailer giving fans a new look at Lady, Tramp and all the friends they encounter during their grand adventure.

Check out the new trailer released Monday:



"Lady and the Tramp" will be available on the Disney+ streaming service when it launches on Nov. 12, 2019, in the United States. Click here to learn more about Disney+ on the streamer's official website.

Disney describes the 2019 film as "a timeless retelling of the 1955 animated classic" that follows "a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray [as they] embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home."

It features the voices of Tessa Thompson (Lady), Ashley Jensen (Jock), Benedict Wong (Bull), Justin Theroux (Tramp), Sam Elliott (Trusty) and Janelle Monáe (Peg). Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann and Yvette Nicole Brown also appear in the film.

Monday's trailer release coincided with the announcement of "basically everything" that will be available in the Disney+ library, which features a vast collection of films and television series from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and National Geographic. Click here to learn more about what shows and films are coming to Disney+.

Disney released a poster and the first trailer for the film back in August during the company's D23 Fan Expo.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the trailer for Disney's re-imagined version of "Lady and the Tramp," coming in November to the Disney+ streaming service.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshollywooddisneymovie newsdisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
Disney+ 'High School Musical' series sneak peek to air on ABC
Disney Plus preorder starts with 7-day free trial
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber passenger fatally struck by CHP vehicle on 101 Fwy
New CA law gives child sex abuse survivors more time to file lawsuits
New CA laws expand rights for undocumented immigrants
Saddle Ridge Fire evacuees return to destroyed, damages homes
Mobile home park closed amid public health concerns after deadly fire
Saddleridge Fire: Singed rabbit recovering after fleeing from fire
Suspect surrenders in Sylmar after erratic CHP chase
Show More
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
Inglewood home prices soar 63 percent: Report
Creepy dolls and pickled snakes: Explore the spookiest art gallery in Long Beach
Special-Fit gym helps kids with special needs get fit
LA marks Indigenous Peoples Day with celebration
More TOP STORIES News