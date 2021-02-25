Watch the new trailer for Pixar's 'Luca,' promising an 'unforgettable summer'

"This is going to be the best summer ever!" teases the new trailer for Disney and Pixar's "Luca," released Thursday. Watch it in the player above.Pixar says the film, which is set on the Italian Riviera, is a "coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides.""Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface," the studio continues.The film features Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia, Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan as Luca's parents and Marco Barricelli as Giulia's father. It was directed by Oscar nominee Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren.