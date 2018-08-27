ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Weird Al' Yankovic gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Music parodist "Weird Al" Yankovic has been immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Music's favorite funny man has now been immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Weird Al" Yankovic got a star on Hollywood Boulevard.

At the ceremony, he thanked the fans and, of course, made everyone laugh.

"It's just an honor knowing that my name is going to be walked on, spit on and let's face it, urinated on, for generations to come," he said.

Born Alfred Matthew Yankovic in Downey, he won his first Grammy in 1984 for best comedy recording for the Michael Jackson parody "Eat It."

Over more than three decades of recording, Yankovic released a slew of parody songs, such as "Like a Surgeon," "Another One Rides the Bus" and "Amish Paradise."

Yankovic was nominated 15 times for Grammy awards in various comedy categories and won four times. He has also appeared in television and film and performed voiceovers for animated shows.

Yankovic has also authored two children's books and an illustrated hardcover on his own life and career titled "Weird Al: The Book."
