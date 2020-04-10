earth day

What to watch on Disney+ while you celebrate Earth Month this April

You might not be able to get out and about as much as you normally would this April, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate Earth Month!

For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series and films from National Geographic and Disneynature. Here's a look at what's offered:

Disneynature
  • "African Cats"
  • "Chimpanzee"
  • "Bears"
  • "Born in China"
  • "Crimson Wing"
  • "Monkey Kingdom"
  • "Wings of Life"


National Geographic

  • "America's National Parks"
  • "Wild Yellowstone"
  • "The Flood"
  • "JANE"
  • "Before the Flood"
  • "Planet of the Birds"
  • "Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures"
  • "Kingdom of the White Wolf"
  • "Tree Climbing Lions"
  • "Hostile Planet"
  • "Wild Russia"
  • "One Strange Rock"
  • "Giants of the Deep Blue"
  • "Kingdom of the Blue Whale"
  • "Great Migrations"
  • "Earth Live"
  • "Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise"
  • "Into the Grand Canyon"


In addition to the curated collections, Disney+ released two new documentary films at the beginning of the month, "Elephant" and "Dolphin Reef," and added "Penguins," which had its theatrical debut last year. "Elephant" is narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, while Natalie Portman narrated "Dolphin Reef."

Check out those films and series and more at DisneyPlus.com.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentearth daymoviesdisneydocumentarydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
National Geographic celebrating Earth Month with Jane Goodall documentary
Portman, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex-voiced Disney+ docs coming in April
New crystal shop encourages self-love in Inglewood
Demonstrators climb Universal Studios globe, demand climate change action
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom press conference
COVID-19 antibody testing begins in LA County
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Were Californians exposed to coronavirus last year?
Coronavirus : Extra $600 in California unemployment benefits
Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds
Stricter mask rules taking effect in many SoCal cities
Show More
COVID-19 update: 425 new cases reported in LA County
SoCal storm: Heavy rain expected on Friday
USC Hospitals receive 11,000 orchids as gift during COVID-19
CA farm workers practice physical distancing as they continue work in fields
Humanity Heroes donate face masks to homeless
More TOP STORIES News