LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When COVID-19 causes audiences for live music performances to disappear, how do SoCal's top musicians keep their creativity flowing?Barry Perkins is the principal trumpet player for the Pacific Symphony. He's also recorded for movies, including the more recent "Star Wars" films and Kobe Bryant's "Dear Basketball."But for months he's had no one to play for because of the pandemic.His solution? YouTube.To see how Perkins is working with his family to educate and entertain audiences with classical music - and even insert himself into a few film clips - please watch Phillip Palmer's report in the video above.