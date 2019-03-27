Arts & Entertainment

Woman arrested after allegedly walking into Justin Bieber's hotel room in Laguna Beach

A woman is accused of walking into the hotel room of Justin Bieber in Laguna Beach.

By ABC7.com staff
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was arrested after allegedly walking into Justin Bieber's hotel room in Laguna Beach.

Bieber's security team held the woman until police arrived and arrested her.

Laguna Beach police took to Twitter to address the alleged incident.

In a tweet, Laguna Beach police said, "Ok, here is a lesson on how not to get arrested. DO NOT party at night and into the next day till you get kicked out of a five star hotel. When you do get kicked out, DO NOT come right back again and "accidentally" walk into Justin Bieber's room with him still inside. #thebiebs."

