Actress Zoe Saldana receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actress Zoe Saldana has conquered just about every galaxy imaginable, and her hard work has earned her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Actress Zoe Saldana has conquered just about every galaxy imaginable, and her hard work has earned her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At Thursday's unveiling, Saldana was praised by her "Avatar" director, James Cameron, and her longtime friend and fellow actress, Mila Kunis. She was also showered with hugs from her husband and three young sons.

In Saldana's emotional thank you speech, she talked about having big dreams ever since she was a kid, but that was just step one on her journey.

"Step two: sleeves up! Hard work, persistence, passion, fail often and fall forward. I remember asking my sisters if they thought we had what it took to make it. Could people like us really make it here? Their answer was typical: 'Hell yeah.'"

The films that Saldana has co-starred in have made more than $6 billion, including "Avatar," "Star Trek" and "Guardians of the Galaxy."
