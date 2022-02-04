Politics

Garcetti controversy: Medical experts say keep your mask on, holding your breath doesn't help

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Medical experts weigh in on Garcetti's maskless photo explanation

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti defended himself for his maskless photo with Magic Johnson at last Sunday's Rams-49ers game by saying he was holding his breath while taking the picture.

"I wore my mask the entire game. When people ask for a photograph, I hold my breath and I put it here and people can see that," Garcetti said holding his mask in his hand. "There is a 0% chance of infection from that."

Medical experts, however, say the messaging is clear: it's best to wear your mask.

EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says when people ask to take a picture with him, he removes his mask and holds his breath.



"I think unfortunately at this point since we're still dealing with the winter surge, I think it's important - especially for our elected officials, for celebrities on TV - to do the proper thing and that's to keep your masks on," said Dr. Thomas Yadegar, a pulmonologist and director of intensive care at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

A 2020 MIT Medical answer on holding one's breath to prevent COVID-19 spread said that "in all likelihood, it's not at all helpful."

Yadegar added the messaging around masks should be "consistent, coherent...honest."

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger says the images of leaders without their masks are causing confusion, saying "clarity and consistency are a must."

EMBED More News Videos

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti are facing criticism after being spotted at the LA Rams, 49ers game without their face masks on.



Earlier this week, she sent a letter to county health officials asking them to take another look at the outdoor mask mandates, and bring them in line with the state. Currently, only L.A. County has different rules.

"There was a time during COVID that we did that we did push the Department of Public Health to align with the state, and we did that, in part, because we felt it would create a more clear understanding and less confusion," she added.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countygavin newsomface masknfc championship gameeric garcetticoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect ID'd, released on bail after arrest in SoFi Stadium fight
Robbery suspect stabbed to death by Circle K clerk
Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin | Watch Now
LAPD searching for suspects who attacked, robbed teen sisters
Pence: Trump is 'wrong' to say election could be overturned
Woman carjacked after crash on 15 Freeway in Temecula
UCLA's Mac Etienne arrested after appearing to spit at Arizona fans
Show More
Avenatti found guilty in fraud trial involving Stormy Daniels
Cooper Kupp explains the 'anger sharks' around the Rams teams
Workers at Santa Fe Springs desserts factory continue 3-month strike
LA minimum wage to increase from $15 to $16.04, Garcetti announces
Petition circulating to repeal LA vaccine rule for indoor spaces
More TOP STORIES News