arson

Fire at Escondido mosque investigated as possible arson

Authorities are investigating a fire at an Escondido mosque as possible arson.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KABC) -- A small fire at an Escondido mosque may have been caused intentionally, authorities say.

The fire, deemed to be suspicious in nature, happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the Islamic Center of Escondido, located about 30 miles north of downtown San Diego.

Nobody was hurt.

The fire caused minor damage to the outside of the building.

Escondido police detectives are investigating the incident as an arson and possible hate crime.
