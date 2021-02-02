Education

Students at Boyle Heights school pay tribute to essential workers by dressing up as doctors, police officers, construction workers

Resurrection Catholic School in Boyle Heights combines celebration of Catholic School week and return to school with a celebration honoring their favorite essential workers
By
BOYLE HEIGHTS (KABC) -- Resurrection Catholic School in Boyle Heights is highlighting Catholic School week with a special celebration: students dressed up as their favorite essential worker!

"I'm dressed up as a doctor and my mom is a doctor," said Alexa. "I like doctors and I like to help people."

It's also the first day back at school since the start of the pandemic for several students. Teachers say it's a great way to welcome students back and appreciate the sacrifices of so many others.

"It makes me feel good. It's really fun to see and that they look up to people in their community," said 3rd grade teacher Daniel Garcia.

The school's principal Catalina Saenz wants students to learn about the importance of hard work for your community.

"We're just super happy to be celebrating our essential workers," said Saenz. "We are a community. We consider ourselves to be learners and disciples of our faith and so as such we just want to say thank you to everyone out there and everything they do to keep our country and our schools open and safe."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationboyle heightscatholic schools
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Six in custody for altering Hollywood sign
Grocery stores closing in Long Beach over 'hero pay'
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
Newsom reverses parole for IE man convicted of killing wife
LAUSD served 100M meals to students, community amid pandemic
What is Black History Month, and why is it important?
Experts urge caution as COVID-19 cases drop in LA
Show More
Gov. Newsom, unions clash over school reopening plan
New safety measure coming to Dodger Stadium vaccine site following protest
Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid
Police handcuff, pepper-spray 9-year-old girl after call of 'family trouble'
Oregon becomes 1st state to decriminalize drug possession
More TOP STORIES News