Inglewood Ethiopian restaurant gives free meals to help community amid pandemic

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Motivated to help her community through the tough times brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Saba Mengesha, owner of Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant in Inglewood, set out to give away 200 free meals to the Inglewood community."They came out to help us so we can stay in business so I like to do something in return," Mengesha said. "Take one day out of all my busy days and provide something on me."Inglewood councilman Alex Padilla said there are families still in need and it's important for the community to help each other."We as a community are coming together, we're supporting our businesses here in Inglewood," Padilla said. "And our businesses are giving back to the community at a time of need.""It's a good feeling that these restaurants are starting to do things like this," said Inglewood community member Justin Campbell. "It attracts attention to the restaurant and it also builds commerce within the community so I think it's a good thing."Along with providing a healthy and fresh cooked meal, some community members said this was the perfect opportunity to get out and try new food and experience new culture."We have our bread that's gluten free. Very healthy, one of the healthiest breads," Mengesha said. "It's authentic, great, unique, different food, so it's very important for them to actually experience something different."Inglewood resident Justin Neuhardt said he loves Ethiopian food and this event will keep him coming back."Been here once before, but after this, definitely coming back," Neuhardt said. "Because people who put out this kind of food and money just to help out the community really deserve to be supported."Queen of Sheba Ethiopian Restaurant is located at 630 N. La Brea Ave. #106, Inglewood, CA 90302.