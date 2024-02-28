Eugene Levy to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Actor Eugene Levy will be honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week!

The unveiling ceremony will take place next Friday. The comedian's star will be the 2,773rd star on the famed walkway.

Actresses Catherine O'Hara and Sarah Levy, who is also his daughter, are set to speak at the ceremony.

But that's not the only Levy news! "Variety" reports that he joined the cast of "Only Murders in the Building" in a recurring role for season four.

There's no word yet on who his character will be.