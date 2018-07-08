Evacuations lifted for Burbank brush fire

EVACUATION ORDER: All if Country Club Dr above Sunset Canyon under mandatory evacuation due to brush fire in Burbank Hills. Officers are going door to door. Please follow all directions given for your own safety. pic.twitter.com/69nzhXyLRB — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) July 7, 2018

As if the triple-digit temperatures weren’t enough, now there appears to be a brush fire in the Verdugo hills in Glendale... @abc7 #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/FiR0weut9X — Danny Clemens (@dpclemens) July 7, 2018

A brush fire in the Burbank Hills caused hourslong evacuations Saturday afternoon.The blaze erupted near the DeBell Golf Club in the 1500 block of Walnut Avenue. Authorities said it burned more than 45 acres.Burbank police issued mandatory evacuations for all of Country Club Drive above Sunset Canyon, which was about 40 homes.Residents in the Wildwood Canyon hiking or recreation areas and Stough Nature Center recreation areas were also ordered to leave immediately, the police department tweeted.By 7 p.m., all evacuation orders were lifted.About 50 Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were assisting the LAFD and Burbank Fire Department in the firefight.