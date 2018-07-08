Evacuations lifted for Burbank brush fire

A brush fire in the Burbank Hills caused hourslong evacuations Saturday afternoon. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire in the Burbank Hills caused hourslong evacuations Saturday afternoon.

The blaze erupted near the DeBell Golf Club in the 1500 block of Walnut Avenue. Authorities said it burned more than 45 acres.

Burbank police issued mandatory evacuations for all of Country Club Drive above Sunset Canyon, which was about 40 homes.



Residents in the Wildwood Canyon hiking or recreation areas and Stough Nature Center recreation areas were also ordered to leave immediately, the police department tweeted.

By 7 p.m., all evacuation orders were lifted.

About 50 Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were assisting the LAFD and Burbank Fire Department in the firefight.

