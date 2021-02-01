Arts & Entertainment

Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of 'horrific' abuse

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives," said Wood in a statement.
Actress Evan Rachel Wood has publicly spoken out about her ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson, alleging that he "horrifically abused me for years."

In an Instagram post Monday morning, Wood wrote:

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

The "Westworld" actress has previously shared details of her alleged abuse, but never publicly accused Manson before today.

In 2018, Wood also helped pass laws that aid domestic violence survivors, speaking before a House Judiciary Committee in support of the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights.

So far, there has been no response from Manson or his team, but they have denied similar accusations in the past.
