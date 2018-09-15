HURRICANE FLORENCE

'Everything is going to be alright': How one NC resident found hope during Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Though she's been forced to flee her home as Florence bears down, one North Carolina woman has found a sign of hope amid the historic storm.

LILLINGTON, NC --
Though she's been forced to flee her home as Florence bears down, one North Carolina woman has found a sign of hope amid the historic storm.

During an interview at the Western Harnett High School shelter, resident Ruth Daby told ABC11 she lives in a mandatory evacuation zone near the Little River and was worried after seeing how Hurricane Matthew impacted her neighborhood.

Despite the evacuation order, Daby said she was grateful to be at the shelter with her rescue dogs and appreciated all of the amenities provided at the shelter.

She also shared how she found hope during a trying time.

"Two days ago, it was blue sky and then all of the sudden it's raining cats and dogs," Daby said. "I said, 'There must be a rainbow coming.' I'm looking out my dining room window and there is the rainbow in the yard. To me, that is a sign that everything is going to be alright."

"The other things can be replaced," she added. "I just pray that we are going to be safe."
Related Topics:
be inspiredhurricane florencegood newssevere weatheru.s. & worldrainbow
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
What do hurricane categories really mean?
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Dead fish strewn across NC interstate after Florence flood recedes
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Tarzana standoff ends as LAPD enters building, finds no suspects
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 1 preview
El Cholo restaurants celebrating anniversary with 95-cent entree
Measure B would allow LA to create a public bank
Lawsuit filed in LA against Bird, Lime over injuries pedestrians sustain
Flu fighting can be helped with natural supplements, sleep
OC city council candidate accused of removing campaign signs
Tips on how to run a good office lottery pool
Show More
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Pink's Hot Dogs turns Dodger Blue for World Series
Uber driver shot in Willowbrook area; suspects sought
Boy, 8, welcomed back to Pacoima school after hit-and-run
Today is last day to register to vote in California
More News