As California eviction moratorium ends, Los Angeles renters protected

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The state of California's eviction moratorium expired at midnight Sept. 30.

However, if you rent in the city of Los Angeles the eviction moratorium has been extended to October 2022.

City leaders and tenant advocacy groups are getting the word out.

Ann Sewill with the L.A. Housing Department, says "today we are sending out a mailing and an email to the landlords of the 8,200 rental units in the city that our department works with to remind them about the evictions protections continuing. To remind them that they should apply for rental assistance through the Housing is Key program through the state of California."

There's just over $5 billion in rental assistance money set aside by the state of California to help renters and landlords. The city of Los Angeles has joined with the state to handle the application process to help L.A. residents and landlords receive financial assistance.

L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon says "so the key thing is this: Is that the city of L.A. will not be facing a wave of evictions as the state and federal moratoriums are expiring. L.A. has time on its side with our moratorium. Local moratorium."

The Los Angeles County eviction moratorium has been extended through January 2022.

Albert Keshishyan says it's tough all the way around - for renters and landlords.

He told us "you can't live for free and you just can't kick somebody out because you don't know their circumstances or situation when it comes to their employment."

L.A. City Councilman Curren Price adds this: "So don't worry L.A., we got you covered and we're going to continue to work on your behalf."

If you're a renter or landlord, this is the website to apply for financial help.

One thing stressed is that you have to prove you need financial help because of the pandemic. And your immigration status doesn't matter.

