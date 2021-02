EMBED >More News Videos President Joe Biden is set to meet Monday with a group of 10 Republican senators who've proposed $618 billion in coronavirus aid, about a third of what he's seeking.

Renters who found themselves hours away from losing their homes found some relief on Sunday.The moratorium on evictions was set to expire but Gov. Gavin Newsom extended it through June 30.The move bans evictions for tenants who pay at least 25% of the rent they owe.The law also uses federal stimulus money to pay off 80 percent of some tenants' unpaid rent, but only if landlords agree to forgive the remaining 20%.