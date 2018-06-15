Ex-NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. arrested on suspicion of rape in San Diego

Former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested Thursday on suspicion of rape, kidnapping and other sex crimes in San Diego. (KABC)

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KABC) --
Former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested Thursday on suspicion of rape, kidnapping and other sex crimes in San Diego.

The 34-year-old was already expected in court on unrelated burglary charges.

Winslow faces nine charges, including two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sodomy. He was released after posting $50,000 bail.

He is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Winslow, the son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, spent 10 years in the NFL, and was once the league's highest paid tight end.
